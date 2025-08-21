Picking Dhaka’s top Dumpling spots

In Dhaka, we thoroughly enjoy and celebrate dumplings in all their varieties.

Whether it be as an appetizer or a main course, we look forward to a basket or a plate of dumplings made well, with their unique variations, twists and turns. There are some spots that just get dumplings right and take the variety to a whole new level.

These are some of those spots that we think you must visit if you’re a fan of dumplings.

Hobnob Coffee

We can honestly say that hobnob coffee is underrated for the variety of dumplings that they serve and also for the house-made chili oil, which hits just the spot for anyone who has a durable spice tolerance.

Must-haves: Their crystal shrimp dumplings are classic dim sums in steamer baskets and a gorgeous white-on-pink and perfectly pleated.

These dumplings are not only an edible delight but also the unique translucent skin is very attractive and appetizing to look at.

Stuffed in shrimp, oyster sauce, white pepper, sugar, salt and ginger, these tasted lightly sweet and the bites crackled from the shrimp and they tasted just as good as they looked.

The highlight of this dish, however, is their house-made chili oil which is a mix of sand ginger, star anise, Szechuan chilli, garlic, and chilli flakes, adding just the right amount of heat and another texture to these dumplings. Once you dip it into this chilli oil, you won't put down your fork till you've gobbled it all up.

Their shrimp ball with wasabi hits you hard after your first bite and the buttery sweet taste of shrimp is accompanied by the sensational heat from the grated wasabi mixed with the creamy mayo that tingles your nose and gives this instant kick and is unforgettable.

This shrimp ball is a must have if you are on the lookout for a unique take on a dumpling and appreciate a good hit from wasabi.

Currently, they are only open in Uttara. Even if you’re not from that neighbourhood, we would still say that their dumplings and chilli oil are worth it.

Panda Dumplings

This is one spot where dumplings are the star, not an appetizer and rightfully so. From soup dumplings, fried, steam, and boiled, they have it all.

Must-haves: The filling of their mutton soup dumplings has ground mutton, wonton wrappers, and broth made with mutton, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, chilli oil, brown sugar, barley, cabbage, and an assortment of other veggies.

The soup had a subtle sweetness and was slightly savoury, with the sweetness coming through a little more than the savoury.

In a soup strewn with aniseed, green onion, and chilli oil, the ground mutton in the wonton wrappers were cooked to perfection.

Even after finishing the entire bowl of mutton soup dumplings, you will feel light. You might want to try the prawn soup dumplings or chicken if you're not a fan of the slightly strong mutton smell.

If you want a slightly whimsical atmosphere, with seemingly an endless choice for dumplings and unique Chinese desserts like the Chinese waffle topped with cream and biscuits, head on over to Panda dumplings. They are currently on Gulshan Avenue.

Shang-High

From a popular food-cart to a budget-friendly Pan-Asian spot, Shang-High has grown quite a bit, and their dumplings are a definite reason for that growth in popularity.

Be it their naga dumplings, assorted dumplings, chicken and prawn potstickers, dumplings in chilli oil, they’re all worth trying.

Must-haves: Their Naga dumplings always stand out the most. They have a pleasant and consistent heat from the naga chillies without being overly spicy, making them thoroughly enjoyable, and striking red Naga dumplings are bound to catch your eye.

The dumplings in chili oil too, are an absolute favourite. Although a classic, the fact that their version of the heated chili oil, and well-cooked dumplings still manage to stand out speaks volumes of the quality of their dumpling. They are warm, spicy and utterly comforting.

Shang-High is located in Banani and even though we know you must have been there at least once, we think it is time for a revisit.

Dumpling Hut

Their unique take on various soup dumplings remains a cherishable memory that we have, and that is precisely why they are on this list.

Must-haves: Their soupy peanut chicken dumplings are a chef's special. The ingredients used are peanut broth, soy sauce, vinegar, and chicken stock.

The soy sauce brought together the salty yet sweet taste of peanuts mixed with chicken stock.

The vinegar ensured that the peanut broth would stand out when combined with the dumpling wrapping.

The dumpling wrapping had a soft, smooth, and elastic texture, making you bite into dumplings easily.

Their soupy peanut chicken dumplings are not just one of their signature dishes but also one of our absolutely favourite combinations for dumplings.

Their lemongrass chicken dumplings are coated with lemongrass on the outside and had the same flavour inside the dumplings.

While the recipe for these dumplings is limited to a one-star ingredient of lemongrass, the simple yet tangy solid taste takes over your tastebuds, and simplicity wins yet again.

The Dumpling Hut is located in Dhanmondi and Banani.

It has been some time since we last visited these places and their prices may vary from our last visit. We do think their food is definitely worth a visit to figure out the prices as well.