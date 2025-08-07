Live sizzle and steam flavour show at Amari Dhaka Amaya Food Gallery

Amari Dhaka gives its clientele Flavour Show at Amaya food Gallery, a chance to enjoy live Sizzle and Steam.

One can choose from a wide selection of char-grilled chicken and lamb steaks, juicy sausages, meaty palates, smoky prawns, healthy salads, steam dumplings and many other mouthwatering dishes at Amaya.

Dive into global cuisines and live stations, curated by expert chefs. Offer valid with selective bank cards only.

Whether you are a passionate foodie, an adventurous eater, or simply curious to discover new tastes, the sizzlers and steam have offers for everyone.

Experience the warmth of hospitality, savor authentic dishes, and learn about the cultural significance behind each delicacy.

From traditional recipes passed down through generations to innovative fusion creations, this festival will showcase the depth and richness of sizzling food.

Explore the diverse offerings through an array of sizzling food cuisines at Tk7,786 net with offer of Pay 1 Eat 4 from selective bank partners.

Interested diners are also expected to make reservations in 01777796444, 01777796445 before coming at Amaya Food Gallery.

Amari Dhaka's offerings are a testament to its commitment to providing guests with a luxurious and memorable dining experience.