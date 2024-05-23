Why do we love cake during celebrations?

In almost every celebration, a must-have item is a cake. A small cake can add colour and significance to the occasion.

The cake-cutting ceremony is a crucial part of any celebration, be it a birthday, anniversary, wedding, farewell, success party, or festival.

In fact, theme cakes in red and yellow with other bright colours can be seen on the Haldi nights to add more colour to the colourful functions of weddings.

To commemorate a milestone, people of all ages anticipate a delicious cake. Cakes may make anyone feel special and important, even the elderly and the little ones.

Birthday cakes have been a tradition since the dawn of civilization. The Greeks thought that their prayers and wishes would be conveyed to the gods through the smoke produced by the candles on the cake.

Symbolic objects were baked into cakes in medieval England, with the belief being that the finder would have good fortune.

Variety of flavour

A piece of cake- soft and fluffy layers of moist cake with velvety cream- is something everybody loves to devour. With so many options available on the market, it is easy to pick a different flavour every time. The list is endless- red velvet, black forest, butterscotch, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, lemon, orange, pineapple, mango, blackberry, and whatnot.

Communal value

From a toddler to someone in their 80’s, everybody loves to enjoy cake. In this aspect, cake brings people closer. It functions as the main attraction and centerpiece of any party. It creates a sense of connection, fortifies social ties and offers a chance for people to come together, celebrate, and make enduring memories.

Easy vanilla cake recipe

For this recipe, you will need three eggs, 175 grams of softened butter, 175 grams of all-purpose flour, 175 grams of icing sugar, half a teaspoon of baking powder and one teaspoon of vanilla essence.

Start by combining the eggs and the butter into a bowl. Add sugar and vanilla essence to it. When the mixture is fluffy, add the all-purpose flour to it. Make sure you sift the dry ingredients before adding them to the mixture. Then add the baking powder. Beat the batter softly until everything combines. Bake the cake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes at 160-170°C.