What happens when you eat too many mangoes?

Summer, with its relentless heat, can be a difficult season. But there’s one thing that can make it better: the summer fruits. Especially mangoes, everyone waits for it all year to savour the delicious fruit. Yet, too much of a good thing can lead to problems.

So, is having too many mangoes a bad thing? Science says yes.

Digestive problems

Mangoes are high in fiber, which is great for digestion in normal amounts. However, too much fiber can overwhelm your digestive system, leading to gas, cramps, and diarrhea. This happens because the high fiber content pulls water into your intestines, causing bloating. Bacteria in your gut then ferment the fiber, creating gas and discomfort.

Blood sugar increase

Mangoes contain natural sugars that are quickly absorbed by the body, leading to a high glycemic index. This rapid sugar intake overwhelms the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar efficiently, causing spikes for people with diabetes or prediabetes.

Skin irritation

Some people may be allergic to mangoes, experiencing symptoms like skin rash, itching, swelling, or even anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction). Mangoes contain urushiol, a compound also found in poison ivy, poison oak, and cashew nuts. Urushiol can cause an itchy, blistering rash on contact.

Weight gain

Even though mangoes are lower in calories than other fruits, consuming too many can still lead to weight gain because all calories add up. If you eat more calories than you burn, your body stores the excess as fat.

Vitamin A overload

Unlike most fruits rich in beta-carotene (which our bodies convert to vitamin A), mangoes contain preformed vitamin A (retinol). An overload of Vitamin A can cause several issues.

So, next time you eat mangoes, enjoy them but do not overindulge. Greatness is great only in moderation.