Star Tech Ltd rolls out affiliate program to empower content creators, bloggers, and freelancers in Bangladesh

Star Tech Ltd, one of Bangladesh’s major technology retailers, has recently expanded its e‑commerce ecosystem by officially launching a branded affiliate marketing program. The initiative aims to empower digital content creators, tech bloggers, and social influencers in Bangladesh by offering a new revenue opportunity linked to product referrals. With the inclusion of custom affiliate coupon codes, the Star Tech affiliate program is set to transform how digital entrepreneurs monetize their audiences by promoting Star Tech’s extensive range of tech products.

Program Overview

Under the Star Tech affiliate program, participants are entitled to a 5 % commission on qualifying sales generated via referral links. The program also provides a 7-day cookie window, meaning any purchase made within seven days of link activation is eligible for commission credit. Payouts can be withdrawn through bKash or cheque once earnings exceed ৳1,000.

The recent addition to the Star Tech affiliate program, custom coupon feature allows affiliates to create personalized promotional codes following the "STAXXXXX" format, which can be distributed across various digital platforms, including social media channels where traditional affiliate links face restrictions.

Why It Matters

As Star Tech’s e-commerce business continues to grow, the affiliate program represents a strategic extension of its digitally driven marketing model. According to SEMrush data, the company’s website attracted approximately 4.43 million visits in May 2025, making it the most visited tech retail site in the country. By 2024, the platform reportedly drew over 100,000 daily visitors, reflecting strong consumer trust and engagement.

Audience & Reach

Star Tech affiliate program is tailored for individuals producing technology-related content—such as bloggers reviewing gadgets, freelance writers, YouTubers, or social media influencers. Its appeal lies in aligning the content ecosystem with Star Tech’s large product catalog and established market presence in the Bangladeshi technology retail sector.

Competitive Context & Market Positioning

Star Tech is widely recognized in Bangladesh for its expansive physical retail footprint—over 20 outlets across major cities—as well as its ISO 9001:2015-certified operational quality, fast after-sales support, and home service offerings. Many customers rate its post-purchase service as superior to regional competitors, noting faster response times and reliability despite maintaining lower prices.

Content creators promoting Star Tech’s products could benefit from this strong service reputation as well, using it as a trust signal in reviews and promotional content.

Program Access and Management

Registration for the Star Tech affiliate program is available through Star Tech's dedicated portal, with applicants requiring approval before accessing the affiliate dashboard. The platform allows users to manage promotional links, generate custom coupon codes, and monitor earning progression.

Star Tech maintains dedicated communication channels for affiliates, including a Facebook Group and WhatsApp Channel, providing updates on campaigns, exclusive offers, and program enhancements.

Industry Implications

Star Tech affiliate program reflects broader developments in Bangladesh's e-commerce sector, where established retailers are expanding affiliate marketing partnerships to leverage trusted content creator relationships for customer acquisition. The custom coupon code feature of the Star Tech affiliate program addresses practical limitations of traditional affiliate marketing, particularly on social media platforms with link-sharing restrictions.

The program represents Star Tech's strategic expansion of its digitally-driven marketing approach, capitalizing on the company's established web traffic and brand recognition to create new revenue streams for content creators while potentially increasing customer acquisition efficiency.

Operational Hurdles and Opportunities

Early participants report mixed experiences with the program’s backend. The affiliate dashboard, while functional, lacks some of the sophisticated analytics tools available on global platforms. Payout processing times have also drawn criticism, with some creators reporting delays in receiving their earnings.

However, Star Tech’s Director of E-Commerce, Md. Sajedur Rahman, assures these are teething problems. “We’re committed to building this into Bangladesh’s premier affiliate program,” he states. “The next phase will include tiered commissions, smarter tracking tools, and deeper collaboration opportunities for our top-performing affiliates.”

The Bigger Picture

Star Tech affiliate program reflects broader trends in Bangladesh’s digital transformation. As smartphone adoption grows and content creation becomes a viable career path, businesses are recognizing the value of partnering with digital natives to reach customers.

Whether Star Tech’s program will become the go-to platform for tech affiliates or just another option in a crowded market remains to be seen. What’s certain is that it represents another step in the maturation of Bangladesh’s digital economy – one where creators are increasingly seen as crucial partners rather than just marketing channels.

For creators interested in joining, registration is open through Star Tech’s affiliate portal, with approval typically granted within 48 hours. The company has also established dedicated support channels on Facebook and WhatsApp to assist participants.