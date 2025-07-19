The storyteller who touched every heart

Humayun Ahmed shaped the popular culture of today in a craft that remains unparalleled for the broad emotional association forged with readers and audiences across diverse generations.

Bangladesh lost one of its most beloved voices- Humayun Ahmed on July 19, 2012. Even after 13 years, his stories still reverberate within the literary alleys and continue to inspire young writers. Humayun Ahmed was a true pioneer of creative conscience who successfully played the role of being a novelist, filmmaker and playwright.

Born on November 13, 1948, in a village of Netrokona (then East Pakistan), Humayun Ahmed was the eldest son of Foyzur Rahman Ahmed, a police officer and martyr of the Liberation War.

His early life was shaped by the turbulent years leading up to Bangladesh’s independence, and the trauma of his father's death left a lasting mark on his creative soul.

His first novel, Nondito Noroke announced a new voice in Bangladeshi literature that is simple, and relatable. He soon became known for his unique approach of storytelling where there was a rich blend of everyday struggles, fantasy, humor and psychological aspects.

His creations ran in between the fluidity of family life concerning attachments, loneliness, love, and social expectations. Humayun Ahmed was able to speak and establish an unique untouchable bond to the readers through his effortless narratives.

Even though Humayun Ahmed’s success in the literary field brought both admiration and criticism from critics, there is no doubt that he transformed the Bengali literary field through his magical touch.

No one can deny his extraordinary ability to attract readers through his narrative style. In a country where literature is often seen as an elite pastime, Humayun managed to bring it to the streets, into the schoolbags of students, to the kitchens of homemakers and even daily workers. Humayun recrafted literature and made it available for everyone.

In 2011, Humayun was diagnosed with colon cancer. Despite receiving treatment in the United States, he passed away on July 19, 2012 and was laid to rest at Nuhash Palli, a place that has been featured prominently in his life and fiction.

His books still manage to find their place at the top sales charts and proclaim him to be one of the greatest authors of Bengali literature who upheld our language and culture and gave it an international platform.

His dramas are watched and re-watched on different platforms. In a world where everything is subject to change within moments, Humayun Ahmed’s works give us moments of pause and live our lives and feel them.

Even though Humayun Ahmed has passed away, his stories and characters continue to remind us of our childhood and remain alive in our hearts.