Bank Asia discloses earnings for Q3 of 2025

Bank Asia’s net profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 71% compared to the same period of last year.

From January to September 2025, the bank recorded a net profit of Tk351 crore, which was Tk205 crore during the same period in 2024.

To disclose the profit to shareholders, Bank Asia PLC. arranged an online based Earnings Disclosure Q3-2025 on Wednesday at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director, additional managing directors ANM Mahfuz and Nurullah Chaudhury, deputy managing directors and chief financial officer were present on the program.

According to the bank, investment income nearly doubled to Tk1,930 crore, boosting operating profit.

As of the end of September 2025, the bank’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.58, compared to Tk1.44 a year earlier.

Its net asset value (NAV) per share reached Tk29.28, marking a 21% increase year-on-year.

During the July–September quarter, the bank posted a net profit of approximately Tk39.90 crore.

The bank also reported significant increase in its operating cash flow supported primarily by substantial growth in customer deposits.