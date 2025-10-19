Community Bank Bangladesh launches ‘Startup Nest’

In a landmark initiative for the country's startup ecosystem, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. has officially launched “Startup Nest”, Bangladesh’s first bank-led accelerator program designed exclusively for startup companies.

The program was inaugurated during the bank’s 6th anniversary celebration at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka, in the presence of the bank’s board of directors.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Baharul Alam, inspector general of Bangladesh Police and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, who formally launched the program in front of an audience comprising guests, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

Startup Nest by Community Bank aims to go beyond traditional financing by creating a supportive ecosystem where startups receive not only access to capital but also tailored banking solutions, expert mentorship, and valuable market connections.

Unlike conventional funding models, this accelerator embeds startups directly within the operational and institutional ecosystem of the bank.

Participating ventures will be able to open accounts and integrate payment and collection systems quickly, with full access to the Bank’s digital APIs and fintech infrastructure.

In addition to these plug-and-play banking facilities, startups will receive training on financial management, corporate skills, regulatory compliance, and operational scaling—delivered by seasoned professionals and trainers of Community Bank.

Furthermore, one of the standout aspects of Startup Nest is its emphasis on strategic connectivity.

Through the program, startups will be linked to the Bank’s existing network of corporate and SME clients, enabling them to form business partnerships and grow faster by leveraging established customer bases.

This access to a curated corporate ecosystem provides early-stage companies with a platform to scale efficiently and forge meaningful business relationships.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, highlighted the bank’s broader vision at the launch: “Startup Nest is not just a financial initiative—it’s a comprehensive platform to back the country’s entrepreneurs with structure, guidance, and access. At Community Bank, we see our role as not just service providers but ecosystem enablers. Startups in Bangladesh need more than funding; they need mentorship, market access, and institutional trust. Startup Nest is our commitment to bridging that gap.”

By launching Startup Nest, Community Bank positions itself as a pioneer in redefining the role of banking institutions in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s startup journey, where financial institutions step up as active enablers of business innovation.