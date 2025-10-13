Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, ACI Godrej Agrovet ink deal

ACI Godrej will collect sales prices from its distributors through the bank's branches, sub-branches and other distribution channels, connected through an Application Programming Interface (API)

Update : 13 Oct 2025, 06:49 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Al Arafah Islami Bank, and ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited.

Under the agreement, ACI Godrej will collect sales prices from its distributors through the bank's branches, sub-branches and other distribution channels, connected through an Application Programming Interface (API).

At a ceremony organized at the bank's head office, deputy managing director of the bank Md Abdullah Al Mamun, and chief financial officer of ACI Godrej Md Mohiuddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on October 12.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by the bank's deputy managing director Mohammed Hossain, vice president Md Zahid Hossain, senior assistant vice president Md Emdadul Haque, assistant vice president Abu Kawsar, and senior officials of both organizations.

This agreement will ensure more effective and secure collection management for corporate customers through innovative use of banking technology.

Read More

Family businesses see dip in double-digit growth, leaders focus survival strategies

Southeast Bank launches 9 agent banking outlets

NCC Bank launches 1st annual sustainability report 2024

Premier Bank holds 26th AGM

Rangpur retain NCL T20 trophy

Australian minister to visit Bangladesh, India for strengthening ties

Latest News

Price of edible oils in country has increased

Prof Yunus tells global leaders: Stop wars, end hunger, ensure food access in conflict zones

Jamuna erosion worsens in Bogra, villages face collapse

Family businesses see dip in double-digit growth, leaders focus survival strategies

Bangladesh Congress applies for ‘Shapla’ electoral symbol

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x