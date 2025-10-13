Al-Arafah Islami Bank, ACI Godrej Agrovet ink deal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Al Arafah Islami Bank, and ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited.

Under the agreement, ACI Godrej will collect sales prices from its distributors through the bank's branches, sub-branches and other distribution channels, connected through an Application Programming Interface (API).

At a ceremony organized at the bank's head office, deputy managing director of the bank Md Abdullah Al Mamun, and chief financial officer of ACI Godrej Md Mohiuddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on October 12.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by the bank's deputy managing director Mohammed Hossain, vice president Md Zahid Hossain, senior assistant vice president Md Emdadul Haque, assistant vice president Abu Kawsar, and senior officials of both organizations.

This agreement will ensure more effective and secure collection management for corporate customers through innovative use of banking technology.