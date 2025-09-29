Prime Bank holds training on AML, CFT compliance in Jessore

Prime Bank PLC recently organized a day-long training program on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) compliance in Jessore.

The training was arranged by the bank’s AML & CFT Division in collaboration with the south regional office and Jessore branch.

The program was presided over by Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director & CAMLCO of Prime Bank, who delivered an insightful address emphasizing the importance of robust compliance practices.

Mostafa Mahmud, regional head, delivered the welcome speech during the inaugural session.

The session also featured Ibna Ahsan Kabir, joint director, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), who attended as the guest resource person and shared his expertise on the subject.

A total of 131 participants, including all Heads of Branches (HOBs) and Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs) from 16 branches and sub-branches under the South Region, actively took part in the training.

This initiative reflects Prime Bank’s continued commitment to strengthening its compliance culture and aligning with national and international standards to ensure a secure and resilient financial ecosystem.