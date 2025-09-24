Bank Asia, Orogenic Resources (BD) ink deal

Bank Asia PLC has partnered with Orogenic Resources (BD) Limited for physical document archiving and management services.

The signing ceremony was held on September 24 at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The event was graced by the presence of ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, Syed Zulkar Nayen, deputy managing director of Bank Asia, along with Md Abdul Haq, director of Orogenic Resources.

On behalf of respective organizations, Mirza Azhar Ahmad, deputy managing director of Bank Asia, and AHA Al Rahman, managing director of Orogenic Resources, signed the agreement.

Under this partnership, Bank Asia’s important documents—including account opening forms, card forms, credit files, and others—will be securely archived and managed at Orogenic Resources’s dedicated warehouse facilities in a structured and organized manner.