Bank Asia becomes banking partner of Bangladesh Ansar & VDP Welfare Trust

Bank Asia PLC has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bangladesh Ansar & VDP Welfare Trust, becoming its primary banking partner.

This collaboration represents a landmark step in advancing financial inclusion, digital empowerment, and welfare support for one of the largest uniformed forces in the country.

The signing ceremony was held on September 9 at the Bangladesh Ansar & VDP Headquarters, Dhaka.

The event was graced by Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, director general of Bangladesh Ansar & VDP, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia PLC, alongside senior officials from both institutions.

Under this partnership, over 6 million members of Bangladesh Ansar & VDP across the nation will have access to secure, inclusive, and digitally advanced financial solutions.

The collaboration will encompass a wide range of services, including employee banking benefits tailored to the needs of Ansar & VDP members, savings and credit facilities designed to support financial growth and stability, lifestyle finance solutions offering easy access to consumer and personal loans, digital banking services through Bank Asia’s robust platforms, ensuring seamless transactions anytime, anywhere.

This initiative will not only ensure financial empowerment for Ansar & VDP members but also contribute significantly to the broader vision of a “Digital Bangladesh” by promoting cashless transactions and expanding the reach of banking services to the grassroots level.