Midland Bank, Brac Healthcare ink deal

Midland Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac Healthcare on Monday.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the board room of Midland Bank’s head office in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank, and Md Rokonuzzaman, head of business development & partnership of Brac Healthcare, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this partnership, all Midland Bank cardholders (Debit, Credit and Prepaid) will enjoy up to 15% discount on pathological, biochemical, and immunological tests, 15% discount on radiology and imaging tests, 5% to 8% discount on prescribed medicines from Brac Healthcare pharmacies.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards, Midland Bank; and Md Rajib Hossain, head of finance & accounts, Brac Healthcare, were also present at the event, along with officials from both organizations.

Brac Healthcare, part of Brac Enterprises, is dedicated to providing patient-centric and compassionate healthcare services.

The organization operates multiple healthcare centers and a model pharmacy.