Standard Bank holds 148th executive committee meeting

The 148th meeting of the executive committee of the board of directors of Standard Bank PLC was held on August 21 at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the committee Ferdous Ali Khan presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by member of the committee & chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz and members Ferozur Rahman, Mohammed Shamsul Alam and Md Zahedul Hoque.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary, also attended the meeting.