HSBC launches Export Excellence Awards 2025

The program recognizes and honours exporters from Bangladesh for their contribution to the sustainable growth of Bangladesh

Update : 18 Aug 2025, 05:56 PM

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Bangladesh announced the launching of the "HSBC Export Excellence Awards 2025."

Exporters will be able to nominate themselves for the title of ‘Exporter of the Year’ in four categories by filling in a simple nomination form. The categories of HSBC Export Excellence Awards 2025 are: 

  1. Export Excellence: RMG

Export Revenue of $100 Million and Above

- All apparel products that are part of mainstream RMG sector

  1. Export Excellence: Ready-made Garments Backward Linkage

Export Revenue of $50 Million and Above

- Products that support the RMG and other manufacturing sectors

  1. Export Excellence: Non-traditional and Emerging Sectors – Manufacturing

Export Revenue of $10 Million and Above

- Electronics, light engineering, plastics, furniture, footwear, leather goods, agro-processing, automotive components, etc

  1. Export Excellence: Non-traditional and Emerging Sectors – Service

Export Revenue of $5 Million and Above

- professional, digital, or knowledge-based services

The HSBC Export Excellence Awards is assisted by program partners: Ministry of Commerce, and the British High Commission Dhaka.

Technical partner, who will be engaged for auditing will be KPMG Advisory Services Limited. Adjudication will be done by a Jury Board comprising members from HSBC senior management team, Ministry of Commerce and British High Commission Dhaka.

Winners will be selected based on aspects such as, annual contribution to the national exports and economy, diversity, responsibility, sustainable business practices, governance strengths, regulatory compliance etc.

The awards program is not exclusive to HSBC customers and is open to all enterprises and entrepreneurs operating in Bangladesh. There is no entry fee or financial recognition.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh remarked: “Through this award, we celebrate the achievements of the country’s most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs and their relentless efforts to make Bangladesh’s mark in the global arena. We are honored to play our part in supporting these trailblazers as they take the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ to the world and continue make great strides in strengthening our economy.”

Talukdar Noman Anwar, country head of communications, HSBC Bangladesh, also spoke at the launch conference and shared the rules and regulations of the program.

Past Export Excellence Award winners, MA Jabbar, managing director, DBL Group, and Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman, Envoy Legacy Group, also exchanged their views on the Bangladesh Export arena and their journey of winning the awards, over a short discussion session conducted by HSBC Bangladesh CEO, Md Mahbub ur Rahman.

M Razzaqul Islam, deputy secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Martin Dawson, deputy development director, British High Commission Dhaka was also present.

Nomination forms and other details of the program are available at www.business.hsbc.com.bd/EEA2025.

Organizations can also nominate others for any categories of the program.

The nomination phase closes on September 18.

