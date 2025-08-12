Tuesday, August 12, 2025

ONE Bank, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh ink deal

ONE Bank will provide Hajj agencies’ pilgrims with endorsement facilities of up to an additional $1,200, issuance of free Hajj card, and free backup card services

Update : 12 Aug 2025, 04:40 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) and ONE Bank PLC was held on Monday at the head office of the Haab in Naya Paltan, Dhaka.

Through this memorandum of understanding, the Hajj and Umrah registration fees and related transactions for pilgrims under Hajj agencies will be made easier.

ONE Bank will provide Hajj agencies’ pilgrims with endorsement facilities of up to an additional $1,200, issuance of free Hajj card, and free backup card services.

The memorandum was signed by Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of ONE Bank, and Syed Golam Sarwar, president of Haab.

Also present at the event were Abu Zafore Md Saleh, AMD & head of Islami banking of the bank, along with other executives and officials of the bank.

From the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, secretary general Farid Ahmed Majumder, senior vice president Shamim Sayedee, and other members of the executive committee were present.

According to the terms of the memorandum, all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be able to conveniently deposit their registration fees through ONE Bank’s Islamic banking branches, windows, as well as other branches and sub-branches of the bank.

In addition, Hajj agencies will be able to access all types of banking services at affordable rates.

