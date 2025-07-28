Prime Bank Investment wins dual accolades at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

Prime Bank Investment (PBIL), the dedicated investment-banking arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, has been named Best Bank for Securities Services and Best Investment Bank for Mergers & Acquisitions in Bangladesh at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

Euromoney is one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for banking performance.

PBIL’s win as Best Bank for Securities Services highlights its execution excellence and pioneering role in transforming Bangladesh’s investment landscape through its fully digitalized PrimeInvest wealth product suite which has redefined investor engagement.

PrimeInvest offers capital-protected, Shariah-compliant, and income-focused products tailored for women, NRBs, youth, and values-driven investors.

Through country’s first capital market segment offerings like PrimeInvest Women, Probashi, Youth, and Shariah, PBIL has played a transformatory role in broadening access, diversifying participation, and raising the bar for inclusive portfolio management in Bangladesh.

PBIL’s recognition in M&A advisory cements its position as a market leader, being the only investment bank in Bangladesh to successfully complete back-to-back mergers of listed entities in 2024.

These strategic transactions were not just numerical milestones, they redefined industry practice by enhancing capital structure, operational efficiency, and regulatory alignment for clients.

“This recognition reflects more than performance, it speaks to our purpose,” said Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director & CEO of PBIL.

“In a market that demands both innovation and integrity, we are proud to deliver solutions that unlock value, widen access, and advance financial inclusion.”

As Bangladesh’s capital market matures, PBIL leads by example, delivering strategic outcomes for clients while fostering a more resilient and inclusive investment landscape.

The institution expresses sincere gratitude to its clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their steadfast support in advancing this vision.