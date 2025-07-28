Prime Bank’s NPAT grows 32% in H1 2025

Prime Bank PLC announced its half yearly financial results for the period ended on 30 June 2025.

The board of directors of the bank adopted its half yearly un-audited financial statements at the board meeting held on Sunday.

The bank secured a 32% net profit after tax (NPAT) growth in the first half of the year 2025 on consolidated basis.

The NPAT was recorded at Tk410 crore compared to Tk311 crore of the same period of previous year.

Earnings per share stood at Tk3.53 as against Tk2.68 of the corresponding period.

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS) recorded as Tk35.29 and Tk17.10 respectively in H1 2025 which was Tk29.83 and Tk8.46 in the same period of last year.

Bank’s total assets stood at Tk59,605 crore at the end of June 2025 and Loans and advances of the bank was Tk33,472 crore.

At the end of H1 2025 Prime Bank’s Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.72%.