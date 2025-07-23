Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

A tripartite strategic business cooperation framework agreement was signed among the Premier Bank PLC, Bank of Huzhou Co., Ltd. (China), and May International Trade Services Ltd. to enhance cross-border financing and multilateral financial cooperation.

The agreement was formally signed at a program held in China by Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of Premier Bank; Wu Ronglin, vice president of Bank of Huzhou Co Ltd; and Syed Amirul Kabir, managing director and chief executive officer of May International Trade Services Ltd.

Following the signing, the agreement was ceremonially handed over to the Premier Bank DMD and CFO Sayed Abul Hashem by the chairman of Bank of Huzhou.

The agreement outlines strategic cooperation in both domestic and international interbank business, and aims to explore innovative models for multilateral financial services.