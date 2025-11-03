Idcol, ABA Group join forces for sustainable manufacturing in Bangladesh

In a significant move towards fostering sustainable industrial growth, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol) and ABA Group have formed a strategic partnership to boost energy efficiency, water management, and environmental standards within ABA Group’s manufacturing operations.

The collaboration, celebrated at a ceremony at the Sheraton Dhaka and attended by senior leadership from both entities, builds upon their successful history of engagement through Idcol’s Energy Efficiency window and Biogas Program.

This enhanced alliance is dedicated to expediting the adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy solutions, particularly within the ready-made garments (RMG) sector.

Known for pioneering sustainable apparel manufacturing by establishing Bangladesh's first Leed Platinum factory, ABA Group now operates multiple Leed-certified facilities and has implemented cutting-edge systems for water reuse, wastewater treatment, and energy optimization.

With tailored financing and advisory support from Idcol, the Group is poised to further diminish its carbon footprint and establish new benchmarks for responsible manufacturing.

"Commitment to responsible manufacturing is at the core of our ethos," affirmed Sajjadur Rahman Mridha, chairman of ABA Group.

"This partnership with Idcol empowers us to enhance our environmental performance and lead by example in sustainable industrial practices."

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Idcol, echoed this sentiment, stating: "ABA Group’s sustainability vision perfectly aligns with our mission to promote resource-smart industrial projects. Together, we strive to unlock cost savings, environmental benefits, and propel the momentum for green manufacturing in Bangladesh."

Looking towards the future, the partnership will delve into renewable energy initiatives, such as rooftop solar installations, net-metering, and the integration of low-carbon infrastructure across ABA Group’s facilities.

This collaboration solidifies ABA Group’s commitment to "Manufacture Responsibly" and underscores Idcol’s dedication to catalyzing a low-carbon, high-performance industrial ecosystem in Bangladesh.