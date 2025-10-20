Monday, October 20, 2025

Celebrating six years of Kaaruj in Bangladesh

Marking six years of creativity, craftsmanship and for the customers, Kaaruj offered a flat 16% discount on all products from October 16-21, both online and at its exclusive Dhanmondi and Bashundhara City outlets

Update : 20 Oct 2025, 08:18 PM

Kaaruj Bangladesh, the homegrown brand known for its handcrafted and versatile home décor with a wide range of themes and colors, celebrated its 6th anniversary this year with the campaign “Kaaruj 6th Anniversary Bloom.”

Marking six years of creativity, craftsmanship and for the valued customers, Kaaruj offered a flat 16% discount on all products from October 16-21, both online and at its exclusive Dhanmondi and Bashundhara City outlets.

The outlets were festively decorated to welcome customers, who were greeted with sweet treats as part of the celebration, and Kaaruj sincerely thanks its valued customers for being part of this journey and for continuously inspiring the brand to grow, create, and innovate with every new design.

This joyful experience created strong brand love and talkability among visitors.

The Anniversary Bloom campaign centered around the number six - six years, six days, and a shared spirit of togetherness.

It highlighted Kaaruj’s journey of growth while staying rooted in versatility, sustainability and local artistry.

Speaking about the milestone, proprietor Nuzhat Bari of Kaaruj shared: “These six years have been a beautiful journey of empowering local artisans, celebrating Bangladeshi craftsmanship, and bringing diverse and versatile décor into modern homes. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of our story.”

The celebration also extended to Kaaruj’s corporate office, where employees enjoyed a lively anniversary event to mark the occasion and honor the people behind the brand’s success.

Inspired by the Bangla words Karu shilpo (craft) and Karu karjo (craftsmanship), Kaaruj continues to promote handmade artistry with a modern touch.

The brand’s products, made from natural materials like jute, wood, and cotton, reflect both tradition and innovation, while offering a wide variety of designs, colors, and themes, making them meaningful choices for home and gifting.

As Kaaruj enters its next chapter, the brand remains committed to sustainability, social empowerment, and the timeless charm of craftsmanship.

