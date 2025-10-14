Farmers get secured through partnership between Guardian & WeGro

With the aim of strengthening financial security for farmers and their families, one of the country’s leading insurance service providers, Guardian Life Insurance Limited, has partnered with agri-tech platform WeGro Global.

Through this strategic collaboration, Guardian Life will provide Credit Shield Insurance coverage to farmers financed by WeGro, thereby protecting the future of their families and ensuring the fulfillment of outstanding loan obligations in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

The agreement between the two organizations was signed recently at an event held at Guardian’s head office in Dhaka, where Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life, and Faiyaz Safir, chief operations officer of WeGro Global, represented their respective companies.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

In Bangladesh, a large portion of the country’s farmers are marginal and resource-constrained producers who lack financial protection against the uncertainties of their livelihoods.

To bridge this gap, the partnership between Guardian and WeGro aims to empower farmers with innovative financial solutions, reducing risks and safeguarding their means of living.

Highlighting this collaboration as a shared commitment to sustainable agricultural growth, Sheikh Rakibul Karim said: “This collaboration signifies a groundbreaking step in both the insurance and agriculture industries. The agriculture sector plays a crucial role in sustaining our economy, with farmers at the center of its operation. Both Guardian and WeGro share the responsibility of ensuring that our farmers are empowered with financial protection.”

Faiyaz Safir, chief operations officer of WeGro Global, added: “At WeGro, we are committed to transforming the lives of farmers in meaningful ways. Our partnership with Guardian is a reflection of how we deliver on that promise. From now on, our farmers will benefit from one of the country’s leading insurance companies’ financial solutions, which will help them and their families in times of need.”

From Guardian Life, Abdul Halim, head of micro insurance digital channel and ADC, and Md Tanim Bulbul, AVP, micro digital channel and ADC, were present.

Representing WeGro Global were KBD Md Rabiullah, head of operations, and Arif Rahman, head of business and strategy, BDU.