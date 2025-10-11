Akij Bakers holds Annual Sales Conference 2025

One of the country’s leading food manufacturing companies, Akij Bakers Limited, successfully hosted its Annual Sales Conference 2025.

The grand sales conference took place on October 10 in scenic coastal city of Cox’s Bazar.

The conference brought together top-performing sales representatives from across the nation along with senior officials of the company.

This year’s theme, “Together We Are Unstoppable” reflected the unity, collective spirit, dedication that define the Akij Bakers family.

The conference featured detailed discussions on current sales performance, future strategies, market expansion, and innovative initiatives to strengthen the company’s position in the market.

In his keynote, managing director of Akij Bakers Ltd Sheikh Jamil Uddin stated: “It is a symbol of our unity, dedication, and relentless hard work. Akij Bakers Limited has never compromised on quality. We are known for delivering premium, delicious, and safe food products to our consumers and we are committed to keeping that promise. That is why our consumers confidently say, ‘ABL products stand apart.’ we believe that with unity, nothing is impossible.”

During the conference, top performers were honored with special awards, recognizing their exceptional contributions.

The sessions also focused on future objectives and market development strategies to further drive growth.

Speakers emphasized that, the dedicated and passionate sales team is the true strength behind Akij Bakers Limited’s success carrying the brand’s promise to every corner of the country.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cox’s Bazar’s scenic seashore, the conference was not just a corporate gathering, but a celebration of unity, inspiration, and achievement.

The event was graced by managing director Sheikh Jamil Uddin; Dr Rezwana Afroz, sales director, Dr Md Ashraful Bari, adviser, Md Shafiqul Islam Tushar, chief marketing officer; Molla Zahidur Rahman, head of sales, and Anup Kumar Saha, executive director (AFML) and other senior officials of Akij Bakers Limited.