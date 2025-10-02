Chittagong port tariff hike to take effect Oct 14 midnight

Chittagong Port Authority will begin collecting increased tariffs in various service sectors from 12am on October 14, after keeping the decision suspended for a month.

The announcement came in a notification recently signed by Md Abdus Shakur, chief Finance and Accounts officer of the port.

Port Secretary Md Omar Faruk said: “A gazette has been issued regarding the increase of tariffs. At the request of businessmen, collection of the increased tariffs was suspended for one month. After one month ends, from 12am on October 14, the increased tariffs will be collected.”

The notification said all ships, containers, and cargo bills arriving at the port after midnight on October 14 will be charged at the new rates. All port users, including C&F representatives, must pay fees at the revised rates, while listed shipping agents were instructed to ensure sufficient funds at the increased rate in their scheduled bank accounts to obtain clearance (NOC) for incoming vessels.

Earlier, a circular issued on September 14 announced tariff hikes of up to 41 percent across various service sectors. However, following objections from traders and stakeholders, the Shipping Adviser suspended the decision for one month on September 20.

Currently, the port collects charges under 52 heads, with the new rates being directly enforced in 23. As per the gazette, rent, tolls, fees, and charges will be collected based on the dollar exchange rate fixed at Tk 122. The charges will rise automatically if the exchange rate increases.

The steepest hike applies to container handling. The tariff per 20-foot container has been set at Tk 16,243, up from Tk 11,849 — a rise of about 37 percent. Import containers will incur an additional Tk 5,720 and export containers Tk 3,045, while loading and unloading will add nearly Tk 3,000 per container. Overall, tariffs in container handling will increase by 25% to 41%.

The last tariff hike at Chittagong port took place in 1986. After nearly four decades, the interim government has moved to raise charges at the country’s largest seaport, which handles 92 percent of Bangladesh’s import-export trade and 98 percent of container and cargo transport.