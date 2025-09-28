Banglalink launches country’s 1st AI-powered customer support platform

Banglalink has launched Bangladesh’s first AI-powered Complaint Management System in the telecom sector.

This pioneering initiative marks a major milestone in Banglalink’s commitment to redefining service excellence through AI-driven innovation.

The new system leverages advanced artificial intelligence to detect customer issues and guide complaint registration with minimal human intervention.

By analyzing handset, SIM, and network status, it generates a self-diagnosis report for customers.

If issues persist, the system prompts the customer to raise a complaint, which is then seamlessly transferred to a live agent for resolution.

With additional categories soon to be included, this intelligent process ensures faster, smarter, and more accurate service, setting a new benchmark for customer experience.

The customer experience team of Banglalink designed the system to make customers feel genuinely cared for, with instant clarity, full transparency, and real-time support whenever needed.

The result is faster resolutions, and a more seamless experience across all touchpoints.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, said: “The launch of the AI-powered Complaint Management System is another step in our customer-focused vision. It can diagnose issues and create complaints in real time, delivering faster, more accurate, and effortless service. This innovation reflects our core value of Customer Obsession, as we continue to embed intelligence into every stage of the journey. We will keep expanding the use of AI to enhance customer satisfaction and improve operational efficiency.”