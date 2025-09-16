Bangladesh prioritizes climate finance in public expenditure planning

The Bangladesh government on Tuesday inaugurated the second phase of the Inclusive Budgeting and Financing for Climate Resilience (IBFCR-II) project, a flagship initiative designed to weave climate priorities into the nation’s budgeting and financial management systems.

Organized by the Finance Division in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and supported by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the inception workshop convened senior government officials, development partners, academics, and climate finance experts to chart the next steps for mainstreaming climate resilience in public finance.

Speaking as chief guest, Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary, Finance Division, highlighted the urgency of mobilizing resources for adaptation and resilience.

“Bangladesh is among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, and our policies, programs, and financing must reflect this reality. To meet our adaptation targets by 2050, we will need around $8.5 billion annually. This makes it urgent to mobilize resources through a joint effort that engages all stakeholders, particularly the private sector, in investing in climate change adaptation and mitigation. Through coordinated policies and platforms like IBFCR, we are aligning development efforts and mobilizing resources to build resilience and strengthen our national response.”

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, underscored the critical role of climate-informed budgeting in protecting the country’s development gains.

“As we embark on the second phase of this program, UNDP stands ready to continue supporting Bangladesh in strengthening systems, mobilizing resources, and building resilience.”

Cecilia Cortese, deputy country director, AFD, underlined the importance of IBFCR II as part of AFD’s broader support to the Government of Bangladesh in addressing climate change.

Recognizing the scale and complexity of the task ahead, she expressed confidence in the Government of Bangladesh to achieve results.

“AFD is proud to stand alongside you as partners in this important project”, she said.

Chairing the inaugural session, Bilquis Jahan Rimi, additional secretary, Finance Division, emphasized the government’s commitment to embedding climate resilience across the budget cycle and ensuring financial planning aligns with national development priorities.

Technical sessions featured a presentation on the IBFCR-II roadmap by Dr. Maliha Muzammil of UNDP, followed by insights from Dr. Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmad, climate change expert; and Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

A panel discussion, moderated by Ziaul Abedin, brought together senior policymakers to discuss cross-ministerial coordination, transparency, and building institutional capacity to ensure climate finance reaches those most exposed to climate risks.

Building on Phase I, the three-year initiative IBFCR-II will update and operationalize Bangladesh’s Climate Fiscal Framework, strengthen the Climate Finance Tracking System, and develop a National Climate Finance Strategy.

It will also reinforce local-level planning through tools such as the Local Adaptation Plan of Action and Climate Vulnerability Index, ensuring resources support community-led adaptation and resilience.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from Muhammad Abul Kasem, joint secretary, Finance Division, with broad consensus that inclusive, climate-responsive public finance is central to Bangladesh meeting its climate commitments and sustaining its development progress.