Anwar Ispat holds Dealers’ Meet 2025 in Cox’s Bazar

Anwar Ispat successfully held its Dealers’ Meet 2025 on September 12-13 at Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Cox’s Bazar, where dealers from across Bangladesh, accompanied by their spouses, gathered to celebrate achievements and explore the company’s roadmap for the coming year.

The event carried the mnemonic “Wife The Boss”, a heartfelt tribute to the wives whose unwavering support empowers the dealers’ success.

The gathering was graced by Manwar Hossain, chairman, Anwar Group of Industries; Hasina Parveen Manwar, managing director, Athena’s Furniture & Home Décor; Furkaan N Hossain, deputy managing director, Anwar Group of Industries; Asadul Haque Sufyani, CEO, Anwar Ispat & Anwar Cement; Atique Akbar, CMO, Building Material Division; and Qamrul Haider Khan, head of business, Anwar Ispat Ltd.

With strategic insights and a celebration of partnership, the meet reaffirmed Anwar Ispat’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and dealer collaboration.