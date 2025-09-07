Walton Digi-Tech and Walton Hi-Tech to merge

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to be merged with Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, listed in the capital market in the engineering sector.

Centering the merger proposal, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC and Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited on September 3.

The MoU for the merger proposal was endorsed at the 46th board of directors meeting of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC on September 3.

This strategic merger, if finalized, is expected to significantly enhance Walton Hi-Tech’s product portfolio by integrating Walton Digi-Tech’s innovative range of laptops, computers, mobile phones, PCBs, and electric bikes.

The consolidation will expand market reach, reduce operating costs, and strengthen Bangladesh’s position as a hub for high-tech and digital manufacturing.

Walton Digi-Tech currently manufactures and markets 123 sorts of high technology-based products and accessories, laptops, computers, printers, mobile phones, printed circuit boards or PCBs, and electric bikes.

Walton Digi-Tech established the only mobile phone and printed circuit board manufacturing factory in Bangladesh. By offering modern technology products at competitive prices, it has earned strong popularity and recognition.

As of the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2024, Walton Digi-Tech's paid-up capital was Tk300,000,000 and net revenue was Tk10,159,100,146 and profit after tax was Tk181,423,640.

At the same time, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s paid-up capital was Tk3,029,283,430 and net revenue was Tk75,121,154,616.43 and profit after tax was Tk13,565,259,327.83.

The company manufactures, markets and exports various home and electrical appliances including refrigerators, compressors, air conditioners, televisions, elevators, fans, cables, washing machines.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Chief Financial Officer Md Ziaul Alam said that Walton Digi-Tech is the country's leading technology products manufacturing, marketing and exporting company.

“Walton Digi-Tech has been gaining a wide reputation by supplying quality high-tech IT products in the local and international markets. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to all the members of the Board of Directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, general investors, and countless buyers and well-wishers for endorsing the MoU following the merging proposal such a reputable company. If the merger finalized, Walton Hi-Tech's business will expand further. Investors will benefit from this initiative.”

Liakat Ali, additional managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said: “Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC is the electronics giant listed in the engineering sector in the capital market. Since its inception, Walton Hi-Tech has been conducting business, maintaining all compliance as one of the leading companies in the capital market. Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has been able to gain the trust of investors in the capital market. If the merger with this fundamental organization finalized, Walton Hi-Tech will flourish more which will boost the company's business growth.”

The company is setting up a new lithium and battery factory. At the same time, Walton Hi-Tech is going to produce environment-friendly e-bikes on a large scale in the country.

As a result, Walton Hi-Tech has immense potential to create a strong position in this sector by meeting the growing demand for e-bikes.

Along with meeting the majority of the local market demand, Walton Hi-Tech is expanding its business to new countries in Europe, America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

In continuation of this, the company has started its business in seven new countries in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Walton brand products are ahead of other brands in the domestic and international markets in terms of the latest innovative technology, sustainable and high quality, energy saving, environment-friendly and price competitiveness.