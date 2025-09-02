Toffee to live stream Asia Cup 2025 for cricket fans across Bangladesh

The T20 format of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 09, 2025, in the UAE.

For cricket lovers in Bangladesh, Toffee, the country’s leading digital entertainment platform powered by Banglalink, will live-stream all matches of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, one of Asia’s most celebrated cricket tournaments, on its platform.

To be hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, the tournament will have 19 matches in total, running from September 9 to September 28, 2025.

Cricket lovers across the country can enjoy every single match live on the Android & iOS Toffee app, on toffeelive.com, and on smart TVs through Android TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS – ensuring they have an outstanding viewing experience anytime, anywhere, either on the big screen of their smart TVs or on the go on their smartphones.

Golam Kibria, chief digital officer, Banglalink, said: “We are thrilled to bring Asia Cup 2025 live to the sports enthusiasts in Bangladesh through Toffee. In Bangladesh, cricket unites everyone, and Toffee proudly ensures that the fans can experience this excitement without any interruption, whether they are watching on their phones or big screens. With the commitment of being ‘Always On,’ the platform is making world-class sports accessible alongside drama, movies, and international content, shaping Toffee into Bangladesh’s go-to platform for digital entertainment.”

“With our affordable sports packs, we want to make sure that fans can catch every single nail-biting moment of their favorite sports, no matter where they are or what they are doing,” Kibria added.

Toffee is offering this premium content at an affordable price. Customers can enjoy both the Asia Cup and EPL matches for 1 day at just Tk25, for 7 days at Tk55, and for 30 days at Tk110.

With Toffee’s ‘Always On’ promise, it continues to deliver non-stop entertainment for everyone.

From live cricket and football (EPL 2025-26) to global hits such as the Turkish historic drama Kurulus: Osman, as well as a rich library of local movies and dramas, Toffee ensures there’s something for every viewer.