Daraz Seller Summit 2025 marks new 'Happy Selling' era for Bangladeshi SMEs

Daraz Bangladesh, the country’s largest online marketplace, recently hosted its flagship Seller Summit 2025 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre, uniting over 1,000 seller partners, top brands, and industry leaders.

Under the theme “Happy Selling”, the summit placed a spotlight on the sellers and brands driving the growth of Bangladesh’s e-commerce sector while unveiling Daraz’s next phase of innovations to strengthen the digital marketplace.

One of the key highlights of the evening was Daraz’s announcement that the platform, which currently partners with more than 200 leading local and international brands, is set to expand to over 500 in the near future.

The company also revealed its upcoming initiative to revolutionize digital marketing in Bangladesh by creating a one-stop solution that connects sellers and brands with more than 1,000 influencers and affiliates, offering access to over five million followers.

This effort will provide a seamless way for sellers to promote their products to wider audiences and accelerate business growth.

Daraz also outlined its major upcoming campaigns—9.9, 10.10, and the highly anticipated 11.11, where sellers can expect to more than double their sales.

These campaigns, combined with Daraz’s strong platform services and Daraz Marketing Solutions (DMS), a tool designed to accelerate business growth, were presented as key opportunities for sellers to scale their businesses.

The Seller Summit also honored outstanding brand partners for their contribution to the platform’s growth.

Dettol received the Superbrand Award, while Lotto, Haier, and Realme were honored with the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Brand Awards respectively.

The DMS Superstar award went to Teton, and Wellesia was named the Female Entrepreneur of the year. ShoproBD received the Best Choice Seller Award, with Unilever recognised as the Best Choice Brand Partner.

Finally, Marketplace Leader Awards were presented to a number of sellers, including TV Hut and Electronics, New Udoy Electronics, Wrist Watch, Furniture Plus, Look Shop BD, Galaxy Healthcare, Moodstrings, and Bata.

Guest of the event Md Sayed Ali, administrator of e-CAB and coordinator of the Central Digital Commerce Cell at the Ministry of Commerce, commended Daraz’s role in shaping the industry: “Daraz is not just a marketplace, it is building a complete ecosystem for digital commerce in Bangladesh. By empowering sellers, brands, and SMEs, Daraz is contributing to the sustainable development of the country’s online economy.”

Ben Yi, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh and Chief Commercial Officer of Daraz Group, said: “Drawing on more than 20 years of e-commerce expertise from the Alibaba ecosystem, Daraz is continuously enhancing the experience for customers, brands, and sellers in Bangladesh. With ongoing investments in technology, logistics, and marketing solutions, we are committed to creating even greater opportunities for growth.”