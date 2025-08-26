Honor launches world’s thinnest foldable phone ‘Magic V5’ in Bangladesh

Honor has recently launched the world’s slimmest foldable phone, the Magic V5, in Bangladesh.

With a remarkably thin profile of just 4.1mm when unfolded and 8.8mm when folded shut, and with a light weight of only 217 grams, the Magic V5 stands out as an outstanding portable and stylish device.

Honor Magic V5 set a Guinness World Record for foldable smartphone durability by lifting 104 kg while suspended.

The foldable flagship was unveiled at an event held at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on August 24.

The event was attended by top Honor officials, including Lang Guo, country manager, Abdullah Al Mamun, business head, and Muzahidul Islam, deputy country manager, as well as corporate representatives from Grameenphone and other leading companies.

“The Honor Magic V5 was built keeping the need of those people who wants their phone to feel as elegant in hand as it is powerful inside. Our customers in Bangladesh will experience unmatched convenience and reliability through the combination of crease-free folding technology with an advanced silicon-carbon battery design. The introduction of this product demonstrates Honor's dedication to transforming standard mobile interactions,” Lang Guo, country manager of Honor Bangladesh, said at the event.

The Magic V5 features a 7.95-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch outer screen, providing users with a fascinating viewing experience.

Its advanced hinge mechanism and crease-resistant folding technology, backed by Honor’s AI-powered manufacturing system, enhance durability and ensure an almost crease-free fold even with frequent use.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the phone comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, supported by a large 5,820mAh battery.

It also debuts the world’s first mass-produced 5,820mAh silicon-carbon battery with 25% silicon content, offering superior energy density and supporting 66W Wired and 50W Wireless Honor SuperCharge.

For photography, the Honor AI Falcon Camera System features a combination of a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Lens, a 50MP Wide Camera, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with boosted imaging designed using cutting-edge AI image processing. The two screens also feature 120Hz LTPO OLED displays, and IP58 and IP59 dust- and water-resistance ratings.

The price of the Magic V5 starts at Tk219,999 for the base model (16GB RAM + 512GB storage).

Customers who pre-order the Magic V5 can buy the device for Tk199,999 with a special pre-order discount.

Pre-order customers will also receive free gifts, including Honor CHOICE Headphones Pro and Honor SuperCharge 100W Wireless Charger Stand.

They are also eligible for interest-free EMI plans lasting up to 12 months, making this premium device more accessible to Bangladeshi consumers.

The pre-order period runs until August 30, 2025.

Alongside the launch of Magic V5, Honor also released the Pad 10 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) with a 7 Gen Snapdragon chip and a 10,100mAh high-energy-dense battery with support for 35W SuperCharge.

Weighing only 525 grams with a thickness of just 6.29mm, the Pad 10 is easy to handle even after prolonged usage.

This tablet comes with a Smart Stylus pen and is priced at Tk39,999.