Roche Bangladesh to get insurance services from MetLife

Update : 24 Aug 2025, 05:21 PM

Roche Bangladesh, a leading name in the biotech industry worldwide, recently penned a contract with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to its employees in Bangladesh.

As part of this contract, employees of Roche Bangladesh and their dependents will receive insurance coverage for loss of life and medical coverage.

The company has selected MetLife Bangladesh as its insurance provider due to MetLife’s consistent track record of claims settlement, customized solutions, advanced dashboards, cashless outpatient and ambulance services, and financial strength, which enables it to settle claims faster and without hassle.

Roche Bangladesh Limited, an affiliate of F Hoffmann La Roche, started its operation in Bangladesh from 1998.

They are providing innovative medicines for cancer, anemia, transplant, viral & immunological diseases in Bangladesh. Every year, thousands of patients in Bangladesh benefit from Roche's innovative medicines. 

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 1 million individual customers, 300,000 employees, and their dependents of more than 900 organizations.

In 2024, MetLife policyholders received about Tk2,895 crore in claims, and in the last six years has settled claims of more than Tk10,500 crore.

The agreement was signed by Mark Heeb, country manager, Roche Bangladesh and Mohammad Kamruzzaman, assistant managing director & chief corporate business officer, MetLife Bangladesh at the Roche Bangladesh premises.

