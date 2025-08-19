Bata unveils new collection

Popular footwear brand Bata Bangladesh just launched a collection for every woman on the go. Victoria Ballerina – timeless, elegant, and more than just a shoe – is a statement of discerning choice and confidence.

Bata believes women deserve to move through life with ease, grace, and strength.

That is why the brand created the much-awaited Victoria Ballerina collection that features improved cushioning, breathable materials, and flexible soles.

This collection is so far the most comfortable ballerina offered by the brand. As effortless as they look, these shoes are also made for days that begin at dawn and carry on well into dusk.

Victor Ballerina combines feminine elegance with all-day comfort. Whether going to work, meeting friends, or pursuing personal goals, these shoes empower women to walk the talk confidently at their own pace. And each step becomes a chance for self-expression and a stride toward bold moves.

The name ‘Victoria’ also holds meaning beyond its elegant sound; it’s a nod to resilience and triumph.

It reflects themes of personal victory, resilience in tough times, and the celebration of both small and significant achievements.

By blending classic ballerina looks with modern comfort technology, the brand meets the practical needs of today’s women without compromising on design.

Available in various colors and styles, the launch ushers in a new chapter in Bata’s legacy of wearable fashion and highlights the brand’s evolving approach to women’s footwear.

Fashionable yet practical. Affordable yet luxurious. These flats won’t slow you down.

Offered in various colors and styles, the collection offers something for every occasion and story, and is now available at selected Bata showrooms across the country.