Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

bKash receives Visa Excellence in Wallet Partnership award

Kamal Quadir, founder and chief executive officer of bKash, received the award from Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank

Update : 12 Aug 2025, 04:46 PM

bKash has been recognized with the ‘Visa Excellence in Wallet Partnership’ award for its outstanding performance and collaboration in advancing digital wallet solutions. 

Kamal Quadir, founder and chief executive officer of bKash, received the award from Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank at Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh-2025 organized by Visa at a city hotel recently.

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa India and South Asia; Sabbir Ahmed, Visa Country Manager and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, were present on the occasion.

bKash, through its wallet partnerships, has made transactions easier, safer, and faster by connecting with a wide range of organizations including banks and financial institutions, card payment systems, international remittance providers, e-commerce platforms, ride-sharing companies, food delivery and other services.

These partnerships and collaborations have empowered a broader customer base, enabling them to enjoy greater freedom and convenience in their daily transactions through diverse digital financial services.

This year, Visa recognized 17 outstanding organizations from Bangladesh’s banking, fintech, and retail sectors for their achievements.

A total of 30 awards were presented, honoring excellence in categories such as fintech, merchant acceptance, e-commerce, cross-border payments, Visa Debit and Credit Card operations, and commercial cards.

Read More

Southeast Bank to sponsor Haab’s ‘Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025’

Bank Asia holds entrepreneurship program in Rangpur

MCCI: Structural issues continue to weigh heavily on economic recovery

BB hopes 39,000C will boost agri productivity, curb inflation

UCB requests return of $350m from UK Companies House

ONE Bank, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh ink deal

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x