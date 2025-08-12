bKash receives Visa Excellence in Wallet Partnership award

bKash has been recognized with the ‘Visa Excellence in Wallet Partnership’ award for its outstanding performance and collaboration in advancing digital wallet solutions.

Kamal Quadir, founder and chief executive officer of bKash, received the award from Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank at Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh-2025 organized by Visa at a city hotel recently.

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa India and South Asia; Sabbir Ahmed, Visa Country Manager and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, were present on the occasion.

bKash, through its wallet partnerships, has made transactions easier, safer, and faster by connecting with a wide range of organizations including banks and financial institutions, card payment systems, international remittance providers, e-commerce platforms, ride-sharing companies, food delivery and other services.

These partnerships and collaborations have empowered a broader customer base, enabling them to enjoy greater freedom and convenience in their daily transactions through diverse digital financial services.

This year, Visa recognized 17 outstanding organizations from Bangladesh’s banking, fintech, and retail sectors for their achievements.

A total of 30 awards were presented, honoring excellence in categories such as fintech, merchant acceptance, e-commerce, cross-border payments, Visa Debit and Credit Card operations, and commercial cards.