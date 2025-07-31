Class XI, Technical admission application, registration fee payment with bKash

Class XI and Technical programs applicants for the 2025-26 academic year can easily pay application and registration fees through bKash.

Online applications for colleges under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has started on July 30 and will close on August 11, while technical board applications will run till August 14, 2025.

Following successful application fee payment in the first phase, selected students can conveniently pay their registration fees to confirm admission using bKash.

Class XI admission application fee process

To complete the Class XI admission application process, one must first visit the link https://xiclassadmission.gov.bd and sign up by providing the necessary information.

Then the user should access the ‘Education Fee’ section within the bKash app and select ‘XI Class Admission’.

The user is then prompted to provide their Board Name, Passing Year, Roll Number, and Mobile Number.

After verifying the fee amount, the transaction is completed by entering the bKash PIN and holding down the designated area on the screen.

A successful payment is acknowledged with a confirmation message and a digital receipt in the bKash app, that should be kept for further use.

After the fee payment, applicants need to complete their admission application by providing necessary details on https://xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

Technical admission application fee process

Applicants seeking admission to institutions under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) can similarly utilize the bKash app’s ‘Education Fee’ feature.

The process requires them to choose ‘BTEB’ and input a specific payment code (formatted as <Program Code><Passing Year><Board Code><Roll Number>).

After reviewing the fee amount, the transaction is finalized by providing the bKash PIN on the subsequent screen.

A successful payment is confirmed by a message and a digital receipt. After the fee payment, applicants need to complete their admission application by providing necessary details on http://btebadmission.gov.bd/website/.

This year, the application fee for Class XI admissions, including other charges, has been set at Tk220, with the registration fee Tk335.

An additional Tk3 will be added as an online payment charge for both the application & registration fee payment.

For technical education admissions, the application fee is a minimum of Tk162 (the exact fee will depend on the number and type of courses), while the registration fees are Tk238 and Tk395.

Beyond these, several other colleges, including Notre Dame College and Holy Cross College, are managing their admission processes independently. However, applicants can still pay their admission fees for these institutions using bKash. Details regarding their online application procedures are available on the respective college websites.

In addition, applicants who pay their Class XI or technical admission application fees using bKash will get a discount coupon worth Tk50.

Customers can enjoy this coupon twice during the offer period. Each coupon will remain valid for 5 days from the date it is received.

These coupons can be redeemed at specific KFC and Pizza Hut outlets while making a minimum bKash payment of Tk500.

Applicants who don't secure admission to their desired Class XI institution in the first phase will get two more opportunities to apply, following the same procedure.

Further details regarding these second and third application phases will be published on the respective Education Board websites.

It is important to note that, as per Education Board policies, only students who passed their SSC or equivalent examination in the current academic year or within the preceding two years are eligible to apply for admission.