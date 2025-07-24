Mobile recharge now just in One Tap in bKash app

Customers can now recharge their registered mobile numbers with a single tap from their bKash app.

This ‘one-tap’ facility can be availed for up to Tk1,000 mobile recharge without requiring a PIN or biometric verification.

It will make mobile recharging easiest, seamless and time-saving.

To enhance the customer experience of bKash's widely used mobile recharge service, this new ‘one-tap’ method has been integrated.

It allows customers to recharge their registered numbers, irrespective of the operators.

As customers become more trusting and accustomed to this digital transformation, bKash has been continuously adding such features to its app to ensure more seamless experiences.

Customers need to provide consent the first time they use this service to activate ‘one-tap’ mobile recharge.

Upon clicking the mobile recharge icon, a list of their saved numbers will appear.

After selecting their own number, the app will prompt for consent to enable ‘one-tap’ mobile recharge.

After providing consent, the ‘one-tap’ recharge method will be activated, allowing them to complete a recharge without a PIN.

From then on, they can simply select their number, enter the amount, and tap to recharge every time.

For recharging packs or offers via the ‘one-tap’ method, users should tap on their numbers.

On the subsequent screen, they can choose their preferred pack from tabs such as Internet, Minute, or Bundle offers.

The recharge will then be completed with a single tap using the same procedure in the next step.

Any applicable coupons can also be utilized with the ‘one-tap’ recharge method.

Should a user wish to revert from the 'one-tap' mobile recharge method to the previous state, they need to navigate to the Profile option on the bKash home screen.

From there, they need to select ‘One-Tap’ Transaction and then choose to turn off / disable it. Users can also reactivate this service from their own profile whenever they wish.

The bKash app offers a variety of features like auto-pay, auto-recharge, My Offers, and different package options to make the mobile recharge service hassle-free for customers.

These conveniences ensure uninterrupted mobile usage when recharging one's own phone or loved ones.