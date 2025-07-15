Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Singer Bangladesh, Buet sign MoU

This MoU signifies a major step forward in fostering industry-academia collaboration

Update : 15 Jul 2025, 10:16 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and Singer Bangladesh Limited to collaborate on research and development projects, knowledge sharing and workshops, internship programs, job vacancy announcements and referrals, and job fair arrangement and participation.

The signing ceremony was held on July 12 at the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Buet.

Present at the event were Prof ABM Badruzzaman, vice chancellor, BUET; Prof A Hasib Chowdhury, pro-vice-chancellor, Buet; and Prof Mohammad Shariful Islam, director of Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering- Buet.

Representing Singer Bangladesh Limited were MHM Fairoz, managing director & CEO; Syed Zahidul Islam, director – human resources; and Hakan Altınışık, director – factory.

Other senior executives from both institutions were also present.

This MoU signifies a major step forward in fostering industry-academia collaboration.

It will open new avenues for joint efforts and innovation in the field of research and development (R&D).

In addition, it is expected to play a vital role in enhancing the skills and knowledge of future professionals in Bangladesh.

