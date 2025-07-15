ITMA Services appoints Bangladesh Textile Today sales agent for 2 Singapore Expos

Bangladesh Textile Today was recently made the Visitor Badge Sales Agent for the upcoming ITMA ASIA + CITME Singapore 2025, to be held at the Singapore Expo.

Daphne Poon, communications director, ITMA Services, made the announcement at roadshow sessions on Saturday at Le Méridien Hotel, Dhaka, and Sunday at Radisson Blu Hotel, Chittagong.

Through this partnership, Bangladeshi participants will be able to avail full support via Bangladesh Textile Today, including:

Visitor badge registration

Visa invitation letters

Discounted airfare coupons

Visa application assistance

End-to-end participation support

Amzad Hossain Monir, head of business development, delivered a welcome speech at the Chittagong roadshow on behalf of Bangladesh Textile Today.

Enamul Hafiz Latifi, chief research officer of Bangladesh Textile Today, moderated the session.

Industry leaders, including Salim Rahman, first vice president of BGMEA, and Mahbubul Alam, managing director of KDS Group, also attended the Chittagong session.

These sessions provided valuable insights into participation, sourcing opportunities, and travel planning for the upcoming ITMA ASIA + CITME Singapore 2025, which will be held on October 28-31.

The BGMEA designed the expo to attract sourcing executives, mill owners, and policymakers from the Asia-Pacific region.

At the Dhaka session, Daphne Poon, communications director, ITMA Services, delivered the keynote speech and stated: "I am delighted to invite you all to this program as part of the textile industry’s leading exhibition."

Prominent figures from Bangladesh’s textile and apparel industry attended the event and shared valuable insights on the country's importance of ITMA ASIA + CITME.

The key attendees were Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, executive president of BKMEA and managing director of Fatullah Apparels Ltd., and Hossain Mehmood, chairman of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA)

Majumdar Arifur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), was also present.

Al Shahriar Ahmed, director of BGMEA and managing director of Indet Group’s subsidiaries Adzi Trims Ltd and Magpie Composite Textile Ltd, and president of the Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), also attended the event.

Engr Ehsanul Karim Kaiser, convener of the Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists (ITET), was also present for an educational perspective.

Shaikh Shahinur Rahman, chief operating officer of Pahartali Textile & Hosiery Mills Ltd. (Ispahani Group), and Fauzul Imran Khan, managing director of Youngone Group (Bangladesh Operations), director of BKMEA, and managing director of Benchmark Apparels Ltd, were also present.