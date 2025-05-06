Singer Beko unveils maiden 'solution card' campaign to ease Eid-ul-Azha preparations

To stand beside customers during a time of giving and preparation, Singer | Beko introduced the “Solution Card”, a first-of-its-kind campaign specially designed to ease the Eid-ul-Azha journey with meaningful, relevant, and exciting solutions.

Rooted in deep consumer and market insights, the Solution Card is more than just a promotion—it’s a reflection of Singer | Beko’s ongoing commitment to customer care, empathy, and practical support in challenging times.

This campaign has already created a wave of excitement across the country.

On Tuesday, Mst. Jinnatunnas from Rajshahi became one of the first grand prize winners, walking away with a “Houseful Appliance” after purchasing a Freezer.

Many more customers from different corners of Bangladesh are also celebrating their wins, adding festive joy to their homes.

The offer continues to draw enthusiastic participation and will remain valid until the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Customers who purchase any refrigerator, freezer, TV, washing machine, or microwave oven from any Singer | Beko store nationwide will receive a Solution Card.

By scratching the card, lucky customers stand a chance to win a complete Houseful Appliance Solution, which includes a refrigerator, air conditioner, TV, washing machine, microwave oven, grinder, and rechargeable fan.

Others may win one free appliance such as a TV, washing machine, oven, rechargeable fan, or grinder.

In addition, the Solution Card also offers assured benefits like LPG gas bills discounts, Eid bazar (Shopping) discounts carefully curated to bring genuine value to customers during the festive season.

“At Singer | Beko, we don’t just sell appliances we provide solutions,” said MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Limited.

“The Solution Card campaign is a heartfelt initiative that shows we’re listening, we care, and we’re committed to making a real difference in our customers' lives especially during meaningful moments like Eid-ul-Azha.”

Visit your nearest Singer | Beko store today to be part of this extraordinary campaign and experience the joy of a smarter, more rewarding Eid preparation.