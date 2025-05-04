Sunday, May 04, 2025

DHS Motors brings Chinese GAC brand cars to the Bangladesh market

GAC is the fifth largest auto manufacturer from China

Update : 04 May 2025, 04:33 PM

DHS Motors Limited added another international brand into its portfolio through the premiere of Chinese brand GAC. 

GAC is the fifth largest auto manufacturer from China. In addition to their own vehicles, GAC is also the joint venture partners of Honda and Toyota in China. 

On Thursday morning, the renowned brand was revealed at the Dhaka Motor Show at ICCB. 

In attendance were DHS Motors officials Imran Zaman Khan, CEO, and General Managers Arman Rashid and Farhan Samad. Also in attendance were GAC country managers Daniel Zhou and Raymon Wang. 

The models offered by GAC in Bangladesh are the GAC EMKOO, a compact SUV, the GAC EMZOOM, a smaller and sporty SUV, and the GAC E9, a luxurious MPV. 

This premiere further highlights DHS' commitment to strengthening the automobile industry in Bangladesh. In the future, DHS Motors Limited also seeks to expand the model lineup to include EVs. 

Additionally, DHS are also exploring opportunities for assembly of GAC vehicles in Bangladesh in the very near future.

