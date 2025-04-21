Monday, April 21, 2025



Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan receives IMEA Loyalty Excellence Award

This esteemed recognition celebrates the unwavering commitment to guest loyalty, exceptional service

Update : 21 Apr 2025, 07:42 PM

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has been awarded the IMEA Loyalty Excellence Award at the IMEA Finance and Commercial Trading Conference in Egypt.

This esteemed recognition celebrates the unwavering commitment to guest loyalty, exceptional service, and operational excellence across the region. 

Out of more than 200 hotels in the IMEA region, being selected for this award is a tremendous honor and a true testament to it's consistent dedication to delivering outstanding guest experiences. 

What makes this award especially honorary is that it not only recognizes their achievements within the region, but it also places Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan among the top-performing hotels in the IMEA region. 

Being acknowledged on such a competitive and international platform reaffirms its position as a leader in guest-centric hospitality.

Mohammad Fawaad, director of Operations, shared his thoughts on this momentous occasion: “This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. At Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, we continuously strive to elevate the guest experience, and this recognition reflects our efforts in building long-lasting relationships through service excellence. We are deeply honored and motivated to continue this journey of excellence.”

