Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 422nd board meeting

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khwaja Shahriar, presided over the meeting

Update : 20 Apr 2025, 07:03 PM

The 422nd Board meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC was held on Thursday. 

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khwaja Shahriar, presided over the meeting. 

The overall business performance of the Bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken at the meeting.

Directors of the bank, Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md Abdul Wadud, Dr Mohammed Abu Eusuf, Mohammad Asraful Hassan FCA, Managing Director (Current Charge) Rafat Ullah Khan, Company Secretary (acting) Mohammad Moniruzzaman and senior executives of the bank were present at the meeting.

 

