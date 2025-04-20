Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Astha IT unveils new brand identity, website, and US HQ

Founded in 2008 in Dhaka, Astha IT has grown from a small agency into an internationally recognized provider of AI, data, cloud, and engineering solutions

Update : 20 Apr 2025, 11:02 AM

Astha IT, one of Bangladesh’s leading technology companies, has announced a major transformation of its brand identity, revealing a freshly designed logo, a fully revamped website along with a new domain (https://ait.inc), and the opening of its new US headquarters in New York City.

These changes mark a significant milestone in the company’s journey as it positions itself as a global leader in digital transformation and frontier technology.

Founded in 2008 in Dhaka, Astha IT has grown from a small agency into an internationally recognized provider of AI, data, cloud, and engineering solutions.

Over the past 16 years, the company has served clients across diverse sectors and geographies, building a strong reputation for delivering complex technology solutions with agility and precision.

Reflecting on this evolution, Hasnaeen Rizvi Rahman, CEO of Astha IT, shared: “If you know Astha IT, you probably remember our old logo. It stood by us through every late night, every breakthrough, and every milestone. But growth demands change. This isn’t just a logo update — it’s a symbol of where we’re headed. It’s a signal to the world that we’re ready for the next chapter.”

The new logo represents a clean and confident visual identity — modern, minimal, and global in appeal.

More than just a design upgrade, it encapsulates the sharpened mission and future-forward mindset of Astha IT as it doubles down on its focus areas: artificial intelligence, data science, cloud infrastructure, and next-generation software engineering. Alongside its brand refresh,

Astha IT has launched a new digital home at https://ait.inc — a sleek, modern platform that reflects the company’s expanded capabilities and global aspirations.

The website features an intuitive interface, streamlined navigation, and a clearer presentation of its services and international impact.

As part of this transformation, the company will now operate under the acronym AIT, signaling a sharper, more global identity.

While the soul of Astha IT remains unchanged, AIT embodies the company’s bold ambition to evolve into a borderless, future-focused tech brand, recognized worldwide.

This rebrand represents more than just a new name — it is a powerful statement of growth, agility, and a commitment to innovation on a global stage.

From now on, this rebranded name — AIT — will be used consistently across all platforms, communications, and markets.

To better serve its expanding international client base — particularly in North America — AIT has opened its first-ever physical office outside of Bangladesh by acquiring a commercial space in New York City.

This US headquarters marks a major step in the company’s global journey, expanding its physical presence while staying deeply rooted in its Bangladeshi origins.

“This is more than just a rebrand — it’s a realignment with our future. We’re embracing a global mindset while staying true to the values and vision that have guided us since day one,” said Arafat Nizam, COO, AIT.

With a new name, bold new look, and a renewed global vision, AIT is poised to break new ground and redefine what a Bangladeshi tech company can achieve on the world stage.

