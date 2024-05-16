10 mothers win diamond nose pins from Pathao's Mother's Day campaign

Pathao, the country's largest digital service platform, has successfully launched the campaign, "Pathao Diamond for Maa" which celebrated Mother's Day uniquely and memorably.

Started from May 8 to May 14, this campaign aimed to honor mothers and strengthen the bond between mothers and their children.

Participating in this contest was very simple; customers had to upload a special moment with their mothers and share it on social media, setting the photo in public and also using the hashtag #PathaoDiamondForMaa in the caption.

Not only did it celebrate the cherished bond between mothers and their children but also spread joy and appreciation on a broader scale.

Pathao selected 10 photos shared on social media and rewarded 10 winners with a diamond nose pin for their mother.

The diamond nose pin as a gift adds a touch of luxury to the celebration and makes Mother's Day truly unforgettable for the winners and their mothers.

The prize giving ceremony took place in the Pathao Headquarters on May 15.

The winners are: Akter Sahana, Israt Jahan, Dilshad Esha, Mohammed Farhan Abir, Zobair Ahmed Khan, Nisha Khan, Maliha Ahmed, Abhro Dip, Sheikh Abir Ahmed, and Abir Khan.