Why mini-PCs are your next best pick

Looking for a compact, affordable powerhouse for work or play? Meet the mini-PC, a third option between desktops and laptops.

Mini-PCs are small yet mighty, packing desktop-grade performance into a sleek, energy-efficient package. They're like the Swiss Army knives of computing, offering versatility, affordability, and more.

What's a mini-PC, you ask? It's a pint-sized computer that delivers big on performance while taking up minimal space. Powered by laptop-grade components, these little machines sip power and run quietly, making them perfect for any setup. They're customizable too, letting you tailor your tech to fit your needs.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room—limitations. Mini-PCs, while impressive, may not match the raw power of full-sized desktops.

Their compact size can sometimes mean they struggle with heavy-duty tasks, and you'll need to buy peripherals separately. But if you value efficiency and simplicity, these trade-offs are worth it.

Mini-PCs shine at multitasking, support multiple displays plus they're durable, upgradeable, and customizable—making them a smart choice for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.

Affordability

Affordability is where mini-PCs shine. They offer top-notch performance without breaking the bank. Take the ASUS PN64, for example—it packs a punch with its Intel Core i5 processor, yet costs less than a comparable laptop or desktop.

Because mini-PCs don't need separate motherboards or cases, you'll save even more. Plus, you can mix and match peripherals to create your dream setup without breaking the bank.

In a nutshell, mini-PCs offer big benefits in a small package. So, if you're tired of lugging around a bulky desktop or dealing with the limitations of a laptop, it might be time to give mini-PCs a closer look. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Size

Looking for a compact computing solution that's not as limiting as a laptop? Mini-PCs might just be your answer. These pint-sized powerhouses offer a lightweight alternative to bulky desktops, fitting snugly into a backpack for easy transport. Whether you're working from home, at the office, or kicking back for some media time, mini-PCs provide versatility and convenience.

What's great is you can easily hide them away by mounting them on the back of a monitor or TV using a VESA mount, keeping your setup sleek and clutter-free. Take, for example, ASUS's PN41 and PN64.

These little giants, weighing just over half a kilogram, are significantly smaller than laptops and even traditional mini iTX desktop builds. Plus, they bring a touch of professionalism to any workspace with their compact design.

Don't let their size fool you; mini-PCs pack a punch when it comes to connectivity. They boast a range of ports and options, often outperforming full-sized desktops and top-of-the-line laptops.

Take the PN41, for instance, with its USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C for fast data transfer and charging, HDMI 2.0, and flexible I/O configurations. The PN64 steps it up with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and the latest in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology.

And let's talk about displays. Mini-PCs offer impressive output capabilities, supporting multiple monitors for a more immersive experience. Whether you're into productivity or entertainment, these machines can handle it. With options for triple displays in stunning 4K UHD resolution, ASUS's PN41 and PN64 ensure you're not compromising on visual quality.

Power Consumption

The best advantage of a mini-PC is an eco-friendly device with low power consumption since it uses a mobile processor, which is more energy-efficient than a desktop processor.

It delivers consistent and reliable performance with low power consumption, typically between 5 to 45 watts, in stark contrast to a desktop PC, which can use anywhere from 200W and 500W depending on its components.

Taking the lower end of 200W for comparison, a mini-PC can reduce energy costs overall by up to 77%. This translates into reduced electricity bills and a smaller environmental footprint, presenting a cost-effective choice.

Let's illustrate this with some simple math. Suppose you have an Asus PN64 mini-PC with 12500H processor and a desktop PC with the same configuration, use it for 8 hours a day, 365 days a year. Assuming the average electricity price is BDT 6.5 per kW/h, the annual energy cost of your mini-PC would be:

45w×8h×365d×6.5 price1000=854 Tk.

And the annual energy cost of your desktop PC would be:

200w×8h×365d×6.5 price1000=3,796 Tk.

That means you could save Tk2,942. per year by using a mini-PC instead of a desktop PC. Over the course of the 3-year brand warranty period offered by Asus, you could save Tk8,826.

This is a lot of money which you can use to get your 32GB RAM, which means you can save in both ways. To avail of proper warranty and service, buy product with Global Brand Bangladesh LTD sticker, the authorized distributor of ASUS in Bangladesh.

Performance

Mini-PCs, like the Asus PN series, pack a punch in a small package. Take the PN41, for example, powered by an Intel® Celeron® N4505 processor with speeds up to 2.9 GHz, supporting up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB of storage.

It's designed for low power and silent operation with its fanless chassis. The PN64 steps it up with Intel® Core™ i3-1220P and i5-12500H processors, blazing at speeds up to 4.40GHz and 4.50GHz, respectively, supporting up to 32GB and 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Both models offer NVMe Gen4 SSDs up to 2TB and maintain low power consumption even under load with an anti-dust self-cleaning fan system, plus TPM 2.0 for enhanced security.

Upgradeability is a breeze with Asus mini-PCs. Their sliding chassis design makes accessing internal components like RAM and storage a snap, with just four screws to secure it.

Rubber feet keep it stable, and inside, a thermal pad keeps things cool. Asus's takeover of the Intel NUC brand promises even more innovation, marrying Intel's tech with Asus's expertise for top-notch performance and durability in mini-PC solutions. It's an exciting development that's sure to elevate the mini-PC market.







