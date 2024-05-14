Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Signature by Khazana launches 'Signature Express Lunch' menu

Their menu showcases the finest flavors from Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Opar Bangla cuisines

Update : 14 May 2024, 05:01 PM

Signature by Khazana has unveiled a new express lunch menu titled "Signature Express Lunch", which will be served from 12 noon until 5:00pm.

Their menu showcases the finest flavors from Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Opar Bangla cuisines.

Avishek Sinha, CEO of Signature by Khazana said: "Whether you're a vegetarian enthusiast or a dedicated carnivore, there's a dish crafted to tantalize your taste buds. Elevate your lunch hour affordably with our perfect blend of quality and value. Experience fine dining at Tk499++ and savor each moment with us. We have takeaway option as well."

In the new express lunch menu, there is an Indian vegetarian option, which includes Aloo Tandoori, Paneer Kadhai, Dal Makhni, Bread, and Rice.

There is also an Indian non-vegetarian option, which includes Bhatti Murgh, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Bread, and Rice.

Indo-Chinese menu contains Spring Roll, Chili Chicken, Chinese Vegetable, and Hakka Fried Rice, while the Opar Bangla option includes Fish Fry, Dak Bungalow Murgir Jhol, Cholar Dal Basanti Pulao, and Luchi.

There is also a new three-course Chef's Tasting Menu, crafted with the expert touch of their seasoned chefs.

Avishek Sinha, CEO of Signature by Khazana, further stated: “Join us for a culinary adventure filled with tons of flavors, where every dish tells a story of expertise and passion. Come, indulge in our Three-Course Tasting Menu and savor the essence of Signature by Khazana."

The vegetarian option contains:

Appetizers – Royal Hara Bhara, Traditional Paneer Tikka, Aloo Tandoori

Mains –Queen Curry (Paneer Makhni), Corn Palak, Dal Makhni

Accompaniments –Assorted Breads, Rice (Matar/ Jeera), Papadum

Dessert – Gulab Jamun

Tk1299 ++ per person

 

The non-vegetarian option contains:

Appetizers – Chicken Tikka, Mahi Tikka, Mutton Sheekh Kabab

Mains –Kings Curry (Butter Chicken), Laal Maas, Dal Makhni

Accompaniments –Assorted Breads, Rice (Matar /Jeera), Papadum

Dessert – Gulab Jamun

Tk1499 ++ per person

Signature by Khazana is located at the fifth floor of RM Centre at 101 Gulshan Avenue.

