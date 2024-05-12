Bangladesh now has 217 Leed-certified green RMG factories

Bangladesh now has 217 United States Green Building Council’s (USGBC) leadership in energy and environmental design (Leed) certified green readymade garment (RMG) factories as two more factory units obtained the certification recently, according to the BGMEA.

In April, KC Bottom and Shirt Wear Company, a factory unit based in Uttara, Dhaka, received a platinum certificate from the USGBC at Leed O+M: Existing Building v4.1 rating system with a score of 81.

Moreover, Gazipur-based factory MT Sweaters Ltd also obtained a platinum certificate in May from the USGBC at Leed O+M: Existing Building v4.1 rating system with a score of 82.

Bangladesh has further solidified its position as a global leader in environmentally friendly apparel manufacturing, boasting 217 Leed-certified factories, including 83 platinum-rated, 120 gold-rated, 10 silver-rated, and four certified factories.

Presently 55 of the world's top 100 Leed Green Factories are situated in Bangladesh, including nine of the top 10 and 18 of the top 20, indicating a remarkable achievement that is poised to attract additional investment and partnerships, cementing Bangladesh's reputation as a sustainable manufacturing hub.

Moreover, Bangladesh is also home to the highest and the second-highest-scoring green factories.

The rapid increase in Leed-certified green factories in Bangladesh is a clear and direct result of the garment industry's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

This dedication to sustainability is crucial for ensuring the long-term viability and success of this industry.

Another 550 factories are waiting to get the USGBC’s Leed certification.

The factory units of Bangladesh have been obtaining the Leed certificate since 2001.

USGBC honours factories based on several criteria -- transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

These criteria help green factories significantly to reduce operational costs over time even though they may initially cost more to set up, according to industry insiders. These factories also provide a safe working environment for employees.

Talking to Dhaka Tribune, BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel said It is thrilling to see the incredible progress Bangladesh's RMG industry is making towards sustainability.

“The rise in LEED-certified factories is a true testament to our collective commitment to a greener future, this is a game-changer. It is imperative to understand the growing importance of sustainable practices,” he added.

He also said that consumers worldwide are increasingly demanding eco-conscious clothing, and Bangladesh is stepping up by embracing LEED certification. Bangladesh is not just protecting the environment, they are also strengthening its position as a responsible global player.

“This translates into a stronger brand reputation for Bangladesh, attracting investment and ensuring long-term success for the RMG sector. It's a win-win for everyone – the environment, our industry, and ultimately, the future of fashion,” he added.

According to apparel manufacturers, the move towards green factory buildings helped regain Bangladesh's image after the Rana Plaza tragedy, which claimed 1,134 lives and left more than 2,000 injured.