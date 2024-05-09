Discover the legacy of Kareem’s in Dhaka

From the lively streets of Kolkata to the bustling heart of Dhaka, Kareem’s Journey has been a delicious adventure. This renowned franchise, which kicked off in 1995, has made its mark in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, and now in Dhaka.

Whether it's Paneer Tikka, Dum Biryani, or any other mouthwatering dish on their menu, each bite tells a story of passion and perfection in recipe crafting.

Joydeep Saha, owner of the Kolkata branch and leader of the troubleshooting team assisting in Dhaka said: "Many of our guests at Park Street in Kolkata are from Bangladesh. They're true food enthusiasts."

This April, Kareem's opened its doors in Banani, Dhaka, much to the delight of food lovers. Now, those who have loved this classic restaurant, can enjoy the food in Dhaka without having to take a flight.

Food

Embarking on a culinary journey at Kareem’s, the first thing that struck our palate was the luscious paneer tikka, this vegetarian delight with its chunks of cottage cheese marinated in Greek yogurt, fenugreek leaves then grilled to perfection on a clay oven is delightful.

The charred layers of marination, coupled with the garnish of onions create a burst of flavours that makes you question the need for a non-vegetarian dish.

Following the paneer tikkas, the chicken kalimiri made its grand entrance. Although the name suggests a heat-packed dish, the delicacy marries boneless chicken with yogurt, honey, cream, and black pepper to create a lightly spiced yet creamy and moist dish that is sure to please.

The feast continues with the mutton dum biryani, a slow-cooked mutton and rice dish that is the king of carbs. While the mutton is soft and flavourful and the rice is aromatic, the dish could do with a touch more moisture.

Accompanying the biryani were the bheja masala and mutton karachi. The bheja masala, packed with black pepper, turmeric, nutmeg, coriander, white pepper, and cumin, offers a tumultuous umami taste. The bheja, albeit an acquired taste and on the greasier side, pairs well with their chilli naan.

The mutton karachi, a delectable dish made with ginger, cilantro, and yogurt, is packed with flavor without being overly spicy.

What sets Kareem's apart is that almost all the dishes are lightly spiced, unlike regular North Indian dishes, but they are impactful in terms of taste.

The price range for a meal at Kareem's is 425 to Tk3,395, excluding VAT.

Ambience

Nested in the bustling Banani, Kareem’s in Dhaka exudes a regal vibe that is reminiscent of its international outlets in India, creating a charming fine dining aura with its dominantly blue and beige hues. Perfect for a day out with your family.

Challenges

Open since April, while the quality of food at Kareem's Dhaka has been well received, some patrons have raised questions about the pricing, comparing it to the rates at other Kareem's in Kolkata. Rajesh Saha, owner of the branch in Dhaka explains this discrepancy by highlighting two significant factors - conversion rates and ingredient costs.

"Many people have said the dishes in Dhaka at Kareem's are more expensive than the ones in Kolkata, but they forget that the conversion rate needs to be taken into account," Saha said.

Currency conversion rates play a significant role in determining the prices of dishes, especially when comparing prices across different countries.

Furthermore, Saha points out that some ingredients are more expensive in Dhaka than in India.

"The fact that some ingredients are more expensive here also contributes to the pricing," he adds.

“The cost of sourcing ingredients can vary greatly between regions due to various factors such as availability, demand, and transportation costs.”

Verdict

If you’re already a fan, you don't need much encouragement from us to revisit. Just go try your favourite Indian dishes at your favourite Indian restaurant in the heart of Dhaka. Special mentions to the Mutton Karachi and Paneer tikka.

If you haven't tried kareem’s yet, believe us when we say, you’re missing out. Their chicken and their mutton dishes are all worth a try.

Although the price range is steeper, you can certainly find a special occasion to indulge in these delicacies.