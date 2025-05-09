Cafe 8 Days A Week: A place for art and coffee

Cafe 8 Days A Week is a cozy cafe in Lamatia serving coffee, sandwiches, and burgers. The cafe also features a tasteful art gallery, where exhibitions take place from time to time, making it a perfect spot to appreciate art along with some food.

Artists here enjoy a discount, Founder Sarwar Hossain said: “I want everyone, and especially any kind of artists, to feel at home here. So I give artists a 50% discount on the spot.”

Food

We began our meal with a honey mustard sandwich and a chicken burger. The chicken burger had jalapenos, chicken, and mayo to make for a succulent burger with a blanched hit of jalapeno and the dominant creaminess of mayo.

The brioche buns on the burger were also light, and while the chicken-mayo-jalapeno-butter combination was comforting and simple, we felt the burger could have given us a hint more of the jalapenos.

We then tried the honey mustard sandwich, which we had high hopes for, but it was a bit disappointing. Despite a strong buttery aroma, we could hardly taste any honey mustard, only a faint hint of sweetness.

The sharp, sweet zing that we usually get from honey mustard was entirely missing, as was the spicy kick from the jalapenos or any other flavour at all, rendering the sandwich rather bland and forgettable.

The sandwich was served with a side of house-made chips, and the chips completely stole the show. They were crispy, airy, oil-free, and well-seasoned, making them an utter delight and definitely more enjoyable than the sandwich itself.

We then had the chicken cutlet that was inspired by the original cutlets that they used to serve on local trains. We were expecting to get nostalgic. However, the cutlets were simple, moist, and predominantly crumbly, and did not have enough going for them to make it a standout dish for us. A little more vigorous seasoning would have really enhanced the overall taste.

We ended our meal with a round of desserts and a drink. We had chocolate chip scones and a caramel pudding. The caramel pudding was delectable, sweet, spongy, and lighter than air.

The cream caramel was undoubtedly the dish of the day, as this version of the memorable classic did not disappoint. However, the chocolate chip scone was a bit of a letdown; it was dry and only had a layer of chocolate on top, which failed to make an impact.

The price range for a meal at Cafe 8 Days A Week is Tk145 to Tk1,000.

Ambience

The Cafe 8 Days A Week is located in Lalmatia. It has both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a gallery and a designated art and painting curator who mindfully selects paintings from enthusiastic painters, both experienced and newcomers. Decorated with mostly white tones and off white furniture, the space is refreshing, cozy, and informal, instantly making you feel comfortable.

Challenges

Cafe 8 Days A Week has operated in Dhaka for one and a half years, while its original Cox's Bazar location has been serving customers for three and a half years. Hossain, who set up both cafes, has learned that the restaurant industry is not as glamorous as it may seem. The large investments needed often outweigh the actual profits in this business.

“Having opened the cafe in both Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar, I have realized you have to invest a lot more than you make in the restaurant sector, and it is not as attractive as it may seem,” said Hossain.

Believing in word of mouth more than social media marketing, Hossain lets the place and the food speak for themselves and welcomes feedback.

“I am a little old school with marketing, I strongly believe in word of mouth and don't encourage any kind of paid promotion,” he said.

Verdict

Their caramel pudding is an absolute must-try. Overall, their other dishes need some more attention to detail, and they need to spruce up the flavours. The space, however, is genuinely comfortable and relaxing, somewhere to enjoy art while sipping on coffee.