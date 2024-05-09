Bangladeshi entrepreneurs participate in growth strategy program in London

Seven members of the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) of the Bangladesh Chapter have taken part in a week-long enriching and transformative executive programme on Growth Strategy organized by the London Business School in London.

A total of 77 entrepreneurs from different countries across the globe joined the week-long educational programme.

From Bangladesh, Apex Property Limited Chairman Mike Kazi, Ananta Group Managing Director Sharif Zahir, Evince Group Director Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Altech Aluminium Industries Limited Vice Chairman Mohammad Ammar Mamoon, Aristopharma Limited Director Ahmed Imtiaz Hassan, Fakhor Uddin Brothers Director Fakhorus Salehin Nahian and Opsonin Pharma Executive Director Zubair Khan took part in the event.

World-renowned professors including John Mullins conducted classroom sessions, case studies, and collaborative group studies during the program, which provided invaluable insights into contemporary business dynamics and growth opportunities.

This immersive experience not only elevated the participants' understanding of business excellence and growth strategies but also showcased the entrepreneurial prowess emanating from Bangladesh.

The EO is a global network of entrepreneurs, dedicated to empowering business leaders to learn and grow through peer-to-peer experiences.

The Bangladesh Chapter of EO comprises dynamic entrepreneurs committed to driving innovation and fostering economic growth in Bangladesh and beyond.